Head to Head Review: Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

This table compares Lexington Realty Trust and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexington Realty Trust 76.04% 13.71% 7.29% Ashford Hospitality Trust -52.06% N/A -8.70%

99.9% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lexington Realty Trust and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexington Realty Trust $330.45 million 12.24 $183.30 million $0.76 19.17 Ashford Hospitality Trust $508.24 million 0.93 -$543.88 million ($179.30) -0.08

Lexington Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lexington Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Lexington Realty Trust has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lexington Realty Trust and Ashford Hospitality Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexington Realty Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

Lexington Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $14.83, indicating a potential upside of 1.81%. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus price target of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 128.83%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Lexington Realty Trust.

Summary

Lexington Realty Trust beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions. The company was founded by Montgomery Jack Bennett in May 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.