Dego Finance (DEGO) Trading Up 14.9% Over Last 7 Days

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Dego Finance has a market capitalization of $83.22 million and $82.58 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dego Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $9.67 or 0.00016039 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dego Finance has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dego Finance alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00048254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.65 or 0.00226690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00095715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dego Finance Coin Profile

Dego Finance is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dego Finance’s official website is dego.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Dego Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dego Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dego Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DEGOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dego Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dego Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.