$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.21. Aramark posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 29.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Aramark by 115.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Aramark during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Aramark by 62.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.92. Aramark has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

