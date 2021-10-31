Analysts Anticipate Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.21. Aramark posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARMK. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Aramark by 50.0% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 175.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 90.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 19,937 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the first quarter worth about $1,072,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 13.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after buying an additional 35,888 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ARMK opened at $36.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.92. Aramark has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $43.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.