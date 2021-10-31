Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research during the second quarter worth $42,661,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research during the second quarter worth $29,590,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research during the second quarter worth $27,724,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research during the second quarter worth $7,823,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research during the second quarter worth $4,384,000. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GHRS opened at $25.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.88. GH Research PLC has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $26.91.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

