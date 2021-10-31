Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $2.42 Million Position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.87% of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHAC opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

