American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,714,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of American International Group worth $176,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $40,244,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $13,533,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $476,000. New Vernon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 143.5% during the second quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC now owns 68,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 40,648 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,133,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,366,000 after buying an additional 14,580 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

NYSE AIG opened at $59.09 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.77 and a 12 month high of $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.85.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

