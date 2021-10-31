CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,500 shares, an increase of 112.7% from the September 30th total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 15.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,249,843 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after purchasing an additional 444,471 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 6.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,924,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,763,000 after purchasing an additional 189,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 44.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,858,778 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 881,343 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,152,965 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 61,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 489,233 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter.

Get CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

IGR stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.