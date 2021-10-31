Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 118.4% from the September 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $81.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.52. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $63.56 and a twelve month high of $88.64. The company has a market cap of $138.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. Analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.
