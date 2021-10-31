Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 118.4% from the September 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $81.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.52. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $63.56 and a twelve month high of $88.64. The company has a market cap of $138.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. Analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays lowered Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

