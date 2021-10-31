Short Interest in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Increases By 115.1%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, an increase of 115.1% from the September 30th total of 56,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 164,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 109,330 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 69,540 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $556,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 49,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

NEXA opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. Nexa Resources has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.80). Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on NEXA shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.37.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.