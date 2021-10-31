Short Interest in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Increases By 115.1%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, an increase of 115.1% from the September 30th total of 56,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 164,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 109,330 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 69,540 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $556,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 49,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NEXA opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. Nexa Resources has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.64.
Several analysts have commented on NEXA shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.37.
Nexa Resources Company Profile
Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.
See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation
Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.