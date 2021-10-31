Capital International Sarl Purchases 12,236 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Capital International Sarl increased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 97.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,076,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $611,440,000 after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,554,386.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total value of $643,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,103,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,626. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $222.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.35. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

