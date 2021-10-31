Capital International Ltd. CA Has $19.56 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capital International Ltd. CA lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 1.1% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Booking were worth $19,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 62.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 8.8% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Booking by 6.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG stock opened at $2,420.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,591.10 and a 12 month high of $2,540.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,382.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,305.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($10.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 41.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,486.96.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.