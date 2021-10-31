Capital International Ltd. CA Invests $6.56 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,047 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,557,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $136.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.24. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.26 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

