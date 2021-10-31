Capital International Ltd. CA Boosts Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,779 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS stock opened at $810.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $283.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -435.61 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $717.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $613.50.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total value of $9,170,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,328 shares of company stock valued at $24,506,718. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Truist upped their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $765.00.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.