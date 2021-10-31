$6.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will post sales of $6.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.31 billion. Rite Aid reported sales of $6.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year sales of $24.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.84 billion to $25.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $25.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.36 billion to $25.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rite Aid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

RAD stock opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.93 million, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.86. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 10.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the first quarter worth about $31,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Rite Aid by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Rite Aid by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

