-$0.19 EPS Expected for Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Hepion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hepion Pharmaceuticals.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.
Shares of HEPA stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69.
About Hepion Pharmaceuticals
Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.
Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.