-$0.19 EPS Expected for Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Hepion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEPA. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 55,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 19,337 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 10,794.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 67,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEPA stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

