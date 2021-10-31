Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Earnings Results

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $59.81 on Friday. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $57.54 and a twelve month high of $286.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.84 and a 200-day moving average of $83.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Proto Labs stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 370,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,022 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.33% of Proto Labs worth $34,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several research firms have commented on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Benchmark lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

