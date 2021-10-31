Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to announce sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.17 billion. Rent-A-Center reported sales of $712.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 651.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 18.2% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCII opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.97. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

