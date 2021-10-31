Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $136.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV opened at $98.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.43. The company has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $93.35 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,146,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.