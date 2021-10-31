250,000 Shares in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT) Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLT. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter worth $206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter worth $8,839,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter worth $1,964,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter worth $4,128,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CM Life Sciences III alerts:

NASDAQ:CMLT opened at $9.97 on Friday. CM Life Sciences III Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT).

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.