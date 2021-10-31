First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 978,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,677 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $57,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,126,000 after buying an additional 844,916 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Unilever by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,574,000 after buying an additional 319,309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Unilever by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,080,000 after buying an additional 282,047 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,805,000 after buying an additional 64,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Unilever by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,027,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,630,000 after buying an additional 52,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

NYSE:UL opened at $53.58 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45. The stock has a market cap of $140.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.