First Trust Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,255,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 892,682 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $55,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 537.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,325,000 after buying an additional 1,657,578 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $20,000,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,623,000 after buying an additional 657,701 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $7,632,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,468,000 after buying an additional 368,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $26,415.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,654.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $65,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,958 shares of company stock worth $778,076. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of NKTR opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

