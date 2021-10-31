MurAll Reaches Market Cap of $3.59 Million (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. MurAll has a total market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $176,157.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MurAll has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One MurAll coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MurAll alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00048254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.65 or 0.00226690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00095715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MurAll

MurAll (CRYPTO:PAINT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,008,514,216 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

MurAll Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MurAll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MurAll using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PAINTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MurAll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MurAll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.