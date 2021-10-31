First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 684,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,615 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $58,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1,541.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,083,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,408 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at $556,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 453,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,059,000 after buying an additional 41,596 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX opened at $88.86 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $52.92 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $133.99 billion, a PE ratio of 61.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

