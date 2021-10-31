First Trust Advisors LP Sells 75,307 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 75,307 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.63% of Sensient Technologies worth $59,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SXT. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,206,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,144,000 after buying an additional 1,683,036 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 1,520.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 440,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,338,000 after buying an additional 413,067 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 6,507.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 293,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,405,000 after buying an additional 289,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 369.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,604,000 after buying an additional 250,966 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,146,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,383,000 after purchasing an additional 174,242 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

SXT opened at $95.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $64.60 and a 1 year high of $98.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.62.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.60 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 16,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.26 per share, with a total value of $1,473,210.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 436,820 shares of company stock worth $39,557,510. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.