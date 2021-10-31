First Trust Advisors LP Has $60.73 Million Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,522,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,640 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $60,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after buying an additional 39,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,563,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IONS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

