Putnam Investments LLC Sells 16,100 Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Mayville Engineering were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 16.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 26.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the second quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 28.8% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 241,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

MEC stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43 and a beta of 0.28. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.55.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $120.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.46 million. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Mayville Engineering Profile

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.