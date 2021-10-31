Capital International Sarl Decreases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital International Sarl trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,020 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,680 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.6% of Capital International Sarl’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Visa by 17.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.3% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Visa by 3.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,239 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1,098.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock opened at $211.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $412.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.73 and its 200 day moving average is $231.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,580 shares of company stock worth $9,878,619. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.69.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.