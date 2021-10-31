Brokerages Expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $714.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will post sales of $714.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $658.07 million and the highest is $757.78 million. CAE reported sales of $528.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CAE.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $612.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.68 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CAE by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 39,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CAE by 44.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAE by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of CAE by 2.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAE opened at $30.37 on Thursday. CAE has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.