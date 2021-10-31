Capital International Sarl Acquires 529 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital International Sarl grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $11,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $254.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $243.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.20 and its 200-day moving average is $228.66. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 498,374 shares of company stock worth $129,889,242 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.