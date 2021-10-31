Capital International Sarl Boosts Holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,924 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl owned 0.15% of Legend Biotech worth $9,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 47.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 312,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 19.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

LEGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

LEGN stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Legend Biotech Co. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.73 and a beta of -0.15.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.30). Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 101.68% and a negative net margin of 343.40%. The company had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Legend Biotech Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.