Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 2.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 18,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,124,326.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,506,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,337 shares of company stock valued at $8,387,890. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $64.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

