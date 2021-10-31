Putnam Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.29% of Columbus McKinnon worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,105,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,557,000 after buying an additional 171,265 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,523,000 after buying an additional 398,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 70.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,223,000 after buying an additional 600,396 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,412,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,157,000 after buying an additional 24,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,359,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,579,000 after buying an additional 205,287 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.14 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.12.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

