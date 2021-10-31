Putnam Investments LLC Sells 18,800 Shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.74% of Verso worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Verso by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Verso by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verso during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Verso during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Verso by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRS stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.31. Verso Co. has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $720.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.23 million. Verso had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Verso Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Verso’s payout ratio is currently -10.15%.

VRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. B. Riley cut shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

