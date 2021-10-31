The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,874 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $72.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

