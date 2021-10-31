frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Issues Earnings Results

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 458.65%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. frontdoor updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $37.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.51. frontdoor has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTDR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in frontdoor stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of frontdoor worth $12,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

