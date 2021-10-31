McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $173.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.61 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MGRC opened at $72.14 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $55.04 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.56 and its 200-day moving average is $77.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

