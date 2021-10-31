Putnam Investments LLC Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,100 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Photronics worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Photronics by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Photronics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after buying an additional 73,538 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Photronics by 12.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 122,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Photronics by 54.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 71,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Photronics by 86.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 7,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $107,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,755.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,171. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

PLAB stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

