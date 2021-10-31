STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. STMicroelectronics updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average is $40.33. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $48.54.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.
About STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.