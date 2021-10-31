STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. STMicroelectronics updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average is $40.33. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $48.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STMicroelectronics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 716,121 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,778 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of STMicroelectronics worth $26,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

