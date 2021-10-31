Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SMSMY stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. Sims has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.3073 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Sims’s dividend payout ratio is 38.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

