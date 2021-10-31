First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Short Interest Up 48.8% in October

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the September 30th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

FEN opened at $14.67 on Friday. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $15.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 11.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 260,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 26,069 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 15.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 19,924 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 17.1% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 118,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 17,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 20.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 51,843 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

