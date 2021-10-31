First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Short Interest Up 48.8% in October

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the September 30th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
FEN opened at $14.67 on Friday. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $15.43.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.
