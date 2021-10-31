The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 39.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $56.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $41,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,974,122 shares of company stock worth $538,715,994. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Carlyle Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,093,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.52% of The Carlyle Group worth $744,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.