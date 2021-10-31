Putnam Investments LLC Buys 65,193 Shares of Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,193 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Laird Superfood worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Laird Superfood by 27.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 58,361 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 119.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Laird Superfood in the first quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 11.2% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEMKT:LSF opened at $17.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $157.14 million and a P/E ratio of -6.54.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 61.78% and a negative return on equity of 25.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $34,468.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 35.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laird Superfood from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Laird Superfood from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Laird Superfood from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

