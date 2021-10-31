Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of M&T Bank worth $10,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in M&T Bank by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 13,963.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTB. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.24.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

MTB opened at $147.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.13. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $98.08 and a 1-year high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

