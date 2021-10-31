Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 32,487 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 567,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,487 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $11,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. South State Corp acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.84.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

