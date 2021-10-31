Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 2,096 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $10,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 210.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex stock opened at $356.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $379.28 and its 200-day moving average is $393.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.73.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.