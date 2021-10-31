Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,430,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.5% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,598,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $590,828,000 after purchasing an additional 64,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE LMT opened at $332.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.97. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $352.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.17.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.