Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its stake in Truist Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 225,218 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,071 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $63.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.88. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $64.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.