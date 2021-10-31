Assetmark Inc. Has $520,000 Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 60.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 121.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average of $47.95. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.31.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CUBE. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.