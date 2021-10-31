Analysts Expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $240.58 Million

Brokerages expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to announce $240.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $239.40 million to $241.63 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full year sales of $968.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $961.82 million to $977.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.72 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stevanato Group stock. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 121,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,000. Stevanato Group accounts for 2.0% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

STVN stock opened at $25.67 on Thursday. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

